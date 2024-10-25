Tompkins Financial increases quarterly cash dividend to 62c per share

Tompkins Financial (TMP) announced that its board of directors approved payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of 62c per share, payable on November 15 to common shareholders of record on November 8. The dividend amount represents an increase of 1c per share, or 1.6% over the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of 2c per share, or 3.3% over the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2023.

