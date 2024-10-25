News & Insights

Stocks

Tompkins Financial increases quarterly cash dividend to 62c per share

October 25, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Tompkins Financial (TMP) announced that its board of directors approved payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of 62c per share, payable on November 15 to common shareholders of record on November 8. The dividend amount represents an increase of 1c per share, or 1.6% over the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of 2c per share, or 3.3% over the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.