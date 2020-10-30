Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Dividends
Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.27, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMP was $56.27, representing a -39.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.66 and a 5.52% increase over the 52 week low of $53.32.

TMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

