Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMP was $72.53, representing a -19.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.64 and a 36.02% increase over the 52 week low of $53.32.

TMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.