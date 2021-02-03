Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.54 Dividend

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 8th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of February.

Tompkins Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.54 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.16 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tompkins Financial has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of $70.24. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Tompkins Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Tompkins Financial paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:TMP Historic Dividend February 3rd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Tompkins Financial, with earnings per share up 6.2% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Tompkins Financial has delivered an average of 4.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Tompkins Financial worth buying for its dividend? Tompkins Financial has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Tompkins Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Tompkins Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

