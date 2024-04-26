Tompkins Financial Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.9 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $19.4 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $16.9 Mln. vs. $19.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $1.35 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.