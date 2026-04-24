Tompkins Financial Corp. Reveals Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $26.07 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $19.68 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tompkins Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.07 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $102.66 million from $89.46 million last year.

Tompkins Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.07 Mln. vs. $19.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $102.66 Mln vs. $89.46 Mln last year.

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