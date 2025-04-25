Tompkins Financial Corp. Q1 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $19.67 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $16.87 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $114.5 million from $108.1 million last year.

Tompkins Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.67 Mln. vs. $16.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $114.5 Mln vs. $108.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.