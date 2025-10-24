Tompkins Financial Corp. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.67 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $18.63 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $63.87 million from $53.19 million last year.

Tompkins Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.67 Mln. vs. $18.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $63.87 Mln vs. $53.19 Mln last year.

