TOMO Holdings Schedules AGM, Proposes Share Issuance Powers

Tomo Holdings Limited (HK:6928) has released an update.

TOMO Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 28 June 2024, where it will present the company’s audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and authorize remuneration for the board and auditors. Additionally, the AGM will consider granting the Directors the power to issue shares and make related offers within specified limits, subject to the rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

