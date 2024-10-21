Tomi Environmental Solutions launches SteraMist Integrated System – Standalone

TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) announced the successful launch of the SteraMist Integrated System – Standalone, SIS-SA. This innovative system addresses critical challenges in the Biological Safety Cabinets, BSCs, industry, providing a reliable and efficient solution for BSCs and other small spaces or enclosed areas. Designed to meet the unique needs of cleanrooms, laboratories, and facilities with BSCs, the SIS-SA offers a reliable, automated solution for preventing cross-contamination. Daily disinfection is essential in these highly controlled environments, and users and our partners report that the SIS-SA simplifies what was once a labor-intensive and inconsistent process.
