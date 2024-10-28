Tomi Environmental Solutions expects 73% increase in revenue in Q3 vs last year

TOMI is expecting a 73% increase in revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, along with a 14.5% increase for the first nine months of 2024, YTD, as compared to the same period in 2023. Furthermore, as compared to the same period in 2023, BIT Solution sales are expected to increase 13% YTD and SteraMist mobile equipment sale is expected to increase by 90% YTD. The Company expects to report positive net income for the quarter

