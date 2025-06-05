Tomi Environmental Appoints David Vanston As CFO, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ), a developer of infection prevention and decontamination products and services, on Thursday announced that it has appointed David Vanston as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 30.

Vanston has more than 25 years of experience and has previously worked as CFO at Jon-Don, Flexan, Arcmed-Diba Industries, and VolitionRx.

In pre-market trading, Tomi Environmental is 3.17% higher at $1.14 on the Nasdaq.

