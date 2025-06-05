Markets
TOMZ

Tomi Environmental Appoints David Vanston As CFO, Stock Up In Pre-market

June 05, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ), a developer of infection prevention and decontamination products and services, on Thursday announced that it has appointed David Vanston as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 30.

Vanston has more than 25 years of experience and has previously worked as CFO at Jon-Don, Flexan, Arcmed-Diba Industries, and VolitionRx.

In pre-market trading, Tomi Environmental is 3.17% higher at $1.14 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TOMZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.