TomCo Energy Mourns Sudden Loss of CEO

May 28, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

TomCo Energy (GB:TOM) has released an update.

TomCo Energy, an oil development group, has announced the unexpected passing of their CEO, John Potter, at the age of 54. Potter, who had led the company since 2018, was a key figure in advancing TomCo’s innovative energy projects. The company’s non-executive directors are set to take over operations temporarily as they work to continue Potter’s vision for the company.

