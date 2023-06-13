Tomb Raider games group Embracer to slash costs

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - Swedish games group Embracer EMBRACb.ST announced on Monday a restructuring programme to cut annual overhead costs by at least 10%, or at least 800 million crowns ($74.3 million).

($1 = 10.7683 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.