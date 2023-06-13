News & Insights

Tomb Raider games group Embracer to slash costs

June 13, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - Swedish games group Embracer EMBRACb.ST announced on Monday a restructuring programme to cut annual overhead costs by at least 10%, or at least 800 million crowns ($74.3 million).

