Tomb Raider games group Embracer lags forecast, maintains outlook

August 17, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swedish gaming group Embracer EMBRACb.ST on Thursday reported a weaker than expected operating profit for the April to June period but reiterated its full-year guidance as its restructuring program was on track.

Adjusted operating profit for the fiscal first quarter stood at 1.67 billion Swedish crowns ($152.75 million), lagging the 1.78 billion expected in a company-provided poll of analysts, up from 1.32 billion crowns a year ago.

"We now have increased confidence regarding earnings this year and we are on track to deliver on the restructuring program," CEO Lars Wingefors said in a statement.

($1 = 10.9332 Swedish crowns)

