TomaGold Announces Private Placement and Debt Settlement

TomaGold (TSE:LOT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TomaGold Corporation plans to raise up to $1 million through a private placement of common shares, with funds earmarked for exploration and working capital. The company also aims to settle $581,861.74 in debt by issuing shares to creditors, marking a significant move to manage its financial obligations.

For further insights into TSE:LOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.