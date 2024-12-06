TomaGold Announces Private Placement and Debt Settlement

TomaGold (TSE:LOT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TomaGold Corporation plans to raise up to $1 million through a private placement of common shares, with funds earmarked for exploration and working capital. The company also aims to settle $581,861.74 in debt by issuing shares to creditors, marking a significant move to manage its financial obligations.
For further insights into TSE:LOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.