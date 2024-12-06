News & Insights

TomaGold Announces Private Placement and Debt Settlement

December 06, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

TomaGold (TSE:LOT) has released an update.

TomaGold Corporation plans to raise up to $1 million through a private placement of common shares, with funds earmarked for exploration and working capital. The company also aims to settle $581,861.74 in debt by issuing shares to creditors, marking a significant move to manage its financial obligations.

