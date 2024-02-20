Tom Werner Joins SunPower's Board As Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Solar technology and energy services provider SunPower Corp. (SPWR), Tuesday announced Tom Werner as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective February 19, 2024.

"As we move forward into our next era and navigate this critical moment for our industry, we are pleased to welcome Tom Werner back to SunPower," said Peter Faricy, SunPower's CEO. "Tom's unmatched experience in the solar business and his legacy institutional knowledge will be invaluable. We look forward to partnering closely with Tom to shepherd SunPower into the future."

Werner previously served as SunPower's CEO and Chairman of the Board for nearly 18 years. After stepping down as CEO, he served in board and investor roles at H2U Technologies, Inc., Mainspring Energy, Flo, Wolfspeed, VIA Sciences, and Kanin.

Faricy will continue to serve on SunPower's board as a Director.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.