Tom Siebel's C3.ai soars in U.S. market debut

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares of billionaire Tom Siebel-led C3.ai Inc AI.N more than doubled in their debut on Wednesday after the company raised about $651 million in its stock market launch, underscoring investor enthusiasm for technology companies.

C3.ai's shares opened at $100 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, well above its upwardly revised initial public offering (IPO) price of $42.

The software company planned to sell 15.5 million shares priced at between $36 and $38 per share. It had earlier targeted a price range of $31 to $34 per share.

C3.ai builds predictive analytics systems to help customers with maintenance and repair work, fraud detection, money laundering prevention and other services, and counts Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Department of Defense and 3M MMM.N among its customers.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

