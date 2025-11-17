Toly Bread Co. (SHSE:603866) Price Target Decreased by 19.35% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Toly Bread Co. (SHSE:603866) has been revised to CN¥6.38 / share. This is a decrease of 19.35% from the prior estimate of CN¥7.90 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥5.81 to a high of CN¥7.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥5.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toly Bread Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 603866 is 0.00%, an increase of 40.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.19% to 4,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,362K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing an increase of 61.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603866 by 144.39% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 977K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603866 by 3.29% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 506K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 413K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 320K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

