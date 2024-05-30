News & Insights

Tolu Minerals Sets Date for Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Tolu Minerals Limited (AU:TOK) has released an update.

Tolu Minerals Limited has announced its forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 20 June 2024, at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Shareholders will review and accept the minutes from the previous AGM, receive the company’s annual report along with financial statements, and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr Larry Andagali as a Non-executive Director.

