Tolu Minerals Plans Major Share Issuance

Tolu Minerals Limited (AU:TOK) has released an update.

Tolu Minerals Limited has announced plans to issue up to 33,381,745 fully paid ordinary shares on October 30, 2024. This move, slated as a placement or other type of issue, indicates a strategic effort to raise capital and potentially boost investor interest. The proposed issuance is part of Tolu Minerals’ ongoing strategies to strengthen its market position.

