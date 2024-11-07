Tolu Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Tolu Minerals Limited (AU:TOK) has released an update.

Tolu Minerals Limited has announced the listing of 3 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, under the code TOK, effective from November 3, 2023. This move is expected to boost the company’s visibility and potentially attract investor interest as it expands its market presence.

