Tolu Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Tolu Minerals Limited (AU:TOK) has released an update.

Tolu Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of over 33 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TOK. This move, dated October 31, 2024, marks a significant step for the company in making their securities available for trading on the ASX. Investors keen on the mining sector might find this an intriguing opportunity, as the company expands its market presence.

