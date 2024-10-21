News & Insights

Tolu Minerals Announces Trading Halt for Equity Raising

October 21, 2024

Tolu Minerals Limited (AU:TOK) has released an update.

Tolu Minerals Limited (ASX: TOK) has requested a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement related to an equity raising through a placement. The halt will remain in effect until either the company releases the announcement or trading begins on October 24, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for developments as the company prepares to disclose its financial strategy.

