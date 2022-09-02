Toll from mosque blast in western Afghanistan rises to 18 dead

KABUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The toll from a blast outside a mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday has risen to 18 dead and 23 injured, spokesman for the interior ministry Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters.

The victims of the blast in Herat city included a prominent pro-Taliban cleric who was approaching the mosque for Friday prayers.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((GibranNaiyyar.Peshimam@thomsonreuters.com; +923018217003;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.