Toll from blast and fire at Guinea oil depot rises to 23 dead - statement

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from a blast and fire at an oil terminal in Guinea's capital, Conakry, has increased to 23 from 13 earlier, and the number of injured has risen to 241 from 178, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that 10 remains were still to be identified, adding that the government had received reports of several people still missing.

The blast at the West African nation's main oil terminal that handles its fuel imports sparked fears of shortages. The government said in the statement that gasoline distribution was ongoing across the country.

