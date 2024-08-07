Toll Brothers Unusual Options Activity For August 07

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TOL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Toll Brothers. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 70% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $518,147, and 2 are calls, amounting to $99,280.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $140.0 for Toll Brothers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Toll Brothers stands at 388.8, with a total volume reaching 2,669.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Toll Brothers, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Toll Brothers Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.2 $10.3 $10.52 $135.00 $81.1K 260 278 TOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.55 $2.2 $2.49 $115.00 $76.1K 586 300 TOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.1 $9.8 $10.0 $135.00 $70.0K 260 140 TOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $7.2 $6.6 $6.8 $130.00 $68.0K 254 100 TOL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $10.8 $10.4 $10.56 $135.00 $65.5K 260 340

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in over 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers across the U.S. It has its headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Toll Brothers, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Toll Brothers Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 478,621, the TOL's price is up by 0.74%, now at $130.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Toll Brothers

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $134.66666666666666.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Toll Brothers, targeting a price of $180. In a cautious move, an analyst from Seaport Global downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $108. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Toll Brothers with a target price of $116.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

