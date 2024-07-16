Toll Brothers Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Toll Brothers. Our analysis of options history for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $286,200, and 3 were calls, valued at $138,431.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $122.0 for Toll Brothers over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Toll Brothers's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Toll Brothers's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $122.0 in the last 30 days.

Toll Brothers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.75 $0.5 $0.75 $100.00 $112.5K 4.0K 2.4K TOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $16.0 $15.6 $16.0 $115.00 $81.6K 168 26 TOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.95 $0.75 $0.75 $100.00 $45.1K 4.0K 0 TOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.8 $0.75 $0.75 $100.00 $37.1K 4.0K 0 TOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.75 $0.75 $0.75 $100.00 $34.7K 4.0K 0

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in over 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers across the U.S. It has its headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Toll Brothers, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Toll Brothers With a trading volume of 415,624, the price of TOL is up by 4.73%, reaching $129.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $136.25.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Toll Brothers, which currently sits at a price target of $180. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Toll Brothers with a target price of $125. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Toll Brothers, which currently sits at a price target of $116. An analyst from Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $124.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Toll Brothers options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

