Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $151.66, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.26%.

Shares of the home builder witnessed a loss of 2.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toll Brothers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 9, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.31, marking a 4.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.16 billion, showing a 4.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Toll Brothers presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Toll Brothers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.49.

We can additionally observe that TOL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TOL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

