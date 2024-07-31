Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed at $142.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.64%.

Shares of the home builder witnessed a gain of 28.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 11.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.28, marking a 12.06% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.7 billion, showing a 0.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.11 per share and revenue of $10.46 billion, indicating changes of +14.16% and +4.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toll Brothers is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Toll Brothers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.03, so one might conclude that Toll Brothers is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that TOL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.