Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $81.98, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the home builder had gained 9.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 8.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Toll Brothers is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.47 billion, down 1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.61 per share and revenue of $9.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.74% and -9.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toll Brothers currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Toll Brothers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.36, so we one might conclude that Toll Brothers is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TOL has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

