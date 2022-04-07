Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed at $45.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the home builder had lost 10.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Toll Brothers is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.14 billion, up 10.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.02 per share and revenue of $10.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.13% and +17.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Toll Brothers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Toll Brothers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.93, which means Toll Brothers is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TOL has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

