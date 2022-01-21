Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed at $57.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the home builder had lost 17.03% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 13.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.94 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion, which would represent changes of +49.92% and +17.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.43% higher. Toll Brothers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Toll Brothers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.36.

Investors should also note that TOL has a PEG ratio of 0.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

