Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Moves 0.05%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Toll Brothers (TOL) ending at $127.65, denoting a +0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.21%.

The home builder's shares have seen an increase of 3.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 8.1% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toll Brothers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 20, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.28, showcasing a 12.06% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.7 billion, reflecting a 0.32% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.11 per share and revenue of $10.46 billion, indicating changes of +14.16% and +4.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Toll Brothers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Toll Brothers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Toll Brothers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.75, which means Toll Brothers is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that TOL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.88.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

