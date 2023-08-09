Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed at $80.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home builder had gained 1.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 7.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $2.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.47 billion, down 1% from the prior-year quarter.

TOL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.61 per share and revenue of $9.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.74% and -9.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toll Brothers is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Toll Brothers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.05, which means Toll Brothers is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TOL has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TOL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.