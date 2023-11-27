Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $85.42, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

The home builder's stock has climbed by 24.36% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 14.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toll Brothers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 5, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.64, showcasing a 22.06% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.78 billion, down 25.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Toll Brothers is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Toll Brothers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.65 for its industry.

We can also see that TOL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

