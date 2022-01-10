Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toll Brothers (TOL) closed at $65.46, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the home builder had lost 12.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Toll Brothers is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.76 billion, up 12.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.70 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.3% and +17.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.28% higher within the past month. Toll Brothers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Toll Brothers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.59, so we one might conclude that Toll Brothers is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TOL's PEG ratio is currently 0.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.