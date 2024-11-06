Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the latest trading day at $151.34, indicating a -1.46% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 3.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home builder had gained 1.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 1.66% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.66% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.31, up 4.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.16 billion, up 4.59% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. At present, Toll Brothers boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Toll Brothers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.84, which means Toll Brothers is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TOL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. TOL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

