Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Toll Brothers (TOL) ended the recent trading session at $122.62, demonstrating a -3.26% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

The stock of home builder has risen by 13.87% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.59, showcasing a 0.28% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 4.56% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.95 per share and a revenue of $10.93 billion, signifying shifts of -7.06% and +0.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Toll Brothers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Toll Brothers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.46.

Also, we should mention that TOL has a PEG ratio of 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

