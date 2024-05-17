Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $130.74, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

The the stock of home builder has risen by 15.88% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 21, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.13, up 44.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, up 0.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.71 per share and a revenue of $10 billion, signifying shifts of +10.92% and +0.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Toll Brothers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Toll Brothers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.17 of its industry.

One should further note that TOL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

