Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Toll Brothers (TOL) standing at $80.07, reflecting a -1.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.

Shares of the home builder witnessed a gain of 14.5% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 5.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toll Brothers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.64, reflecting a 22.06% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.78 billion, down 25.09% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Toll Brothers presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toll Brothers has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.95.

Investors should also note that TOL has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

