Toll Brothers (TOL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Toll Brothers (TOL) ended the recent trading session at $110.75, demonstrating a +1.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the home builder had lost 6.77% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $3.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.7 billion, up 0.32% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.11 per share and a revenue of $10.46 billion, indicating changes of +14.16% and +4.6%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Toll Brothers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Toll Brothers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.93.

We can also see that TOL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.74.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.