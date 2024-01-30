Toll Brothers (TOL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed at $100.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the home builder had lost 3.02% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $1.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, up 5.12% from the prior-year quarter.

TOL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $9.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.05% and -1.33%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toll Brothers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Toll Brothers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.83 for its industry.

It's also important to note that TOL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

