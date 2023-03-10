Toll Brothers (TOL) Rewards Investors With a 5% Dividend Hike

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL announced an increase in the dividend payout, emphasizing its sustainable growth and ability to deliver long-term shareholder value.



The board of directors approved a 5% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 21 cents per share (84 cents annually) from 20 cents (80 cents annually). The new dividend will be paid out on Apr 21 to shareholders of record as of Apr 6, 2023. The dividend yield, based on TOL’s Mar 9 closing price, is approximately 1.44%.

Consistent Dividend

Toll Brothers has always shown an increasing trend in its dividend payouts, having raised the same in the last three fiscal years. Its financial strength, liquidity, solid backlog levels and increased house prices can be considered as the driving factors behind the dividend hike.



As of fiscal 2023 first-quarter end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $791.6 million compared with $671.4 million as of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company has $1.8 billion available from its $1.9 billion revolving credit facility.



As of fiscal first-quarter 2023, the company had a total backlog of $8.6 billion and expects solid long-term results starting fiscal 2023. The average price per home in the present backlog is $1,110,200, up 16.1% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin of home sales as a percentage of revenues increased 200 basis points in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from the prior year quarter.



For this luxury house and community-building company, the lack of competition in this market is adding to its growth drivers. Based on the land TOL owns or controls, it expects to grow the community count by 10% by the end of fiscal 2023. The company’s extensive geographic footprint and deep land position will allow it to grow its community count in fiscal 2023 and beyond, attributable to the sale of existing communities faster than anticipated.



Shares of Toll Brothers have risen 17.8% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s growth of 13.4%.

