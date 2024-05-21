Toll Brothers (TOL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Toll Brothers (TOL) reported $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of $3.38 for the same period compares to $2.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.13, the EPS surprise was -18.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Closed/Delivered - Units : 2,641 versus 2,461 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,641 versus 2,461 estimated by five analysts on average. Backlog - Units : 7,093 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7,080.

: 7,093 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7,080. Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit) : $1,002.30 compared to the $1,003.98 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1,002.30 compared to the $1,003.98 average estimate based on five analysts. Net contracts - Units : 3,041 versus 2,858 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,041 versus 2,858 estimated by four analysts on average. Average Backlog Price : $1,040.20 versus $1,033.84 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1,040.20 versus $1,033.84 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of Selling Communities : 386 versus 385 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 386 versus 385 estimated by three analysts on average. Backlog - Value : $7.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.18 billion.

: $7.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.18 billion. Revenues- Home Sales : $2.65 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $2.65 billion versus $2.43 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenues- Land sales : $190.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1028.3%.

: $190.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1028.3%. Gross Margin- Home sales : $683.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $642.24 million.

: $683.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $642.24 million. Gross Margin- Land sales and other: $177.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.11 million.

Shares of Toll Brothers have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.