Toll Brothers (TOL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Toll Brothers (TOL) reported $2.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. EPS of $2.72 for the same period compares to $3.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion, representing a surprise of +5.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Closed/Delivered - Units : 2,491 compared to the 2,457 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,491 compared to the 2,457 average estimate based on four analysts. Backlog - Units : 5,394 compared to the 5,466 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,394 compared to the 5,466 average estimate based on four analysts. Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit) : $1,008.60 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $977.80.

: $1,008.60 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $977.80. Net contracts - Units : 2,834 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,872.

: 2,834 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,872. Average Backlog Price : $1,171.80 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,144.34.

: $1,171.80 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,144.34. Backlog - Value : $6.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.28 billion.

: $6.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.28 billion. Number of Selling Communities : 459 versus 455 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 459 versus 455 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Home Sales : $2.51 billion versus $2.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $2.51 billion versus $2.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Revenues- Land sales : $18.77 million compared to the $15.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.4% year over year.

: $18.77 million compared to the $15.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.4% year over year. Gross Margin- Home sales : $599.3 million versus $580.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $599.3 million versus $580.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross Margin- Land sales and other: $5.59 million compared to the $1.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Toll Brothers here>>>

Shares of Toll Brothers have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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