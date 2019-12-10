Toll Brothers (TOL) Q4 Earnings Top, Orders Rise, Stock Up

Toll Brothers, Inc.'s TOL shares gained 0.6% in the after-hour trading session, following its fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release, wherein earnings and revenues topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company also remains optimistic about attaining higher deliveries in first-quarter fiscal 2020, courtesy of lower mortgage rates and a solid job market.



Earnings & Revenue Discussion



The country's leading luxury homebuilder reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the quarter under review, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 9.3%. However, the said figure dropped 32.2% from the year-ago figure of $2.08 as a result of lower revenues and margins.



Consolidated revenues of $2.38 billion topped the consensus mark of $2.18 billion by 9.4%. The reported figure, however, decreased 3.1% year over year due to lower deliveries and average selling prices.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Segment Detail



Toll Brothers operates under two reportable segments, namely Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill ("City Living").



Revenues from Traditional Home Building totaled $2.26 billion, down 5.4% year over year and that of City Living decreased 54.7% to $28.6 million during the quarter.



Inside the Headline Numbers



Consolidated homebuilding revenues decreased 6.6% year over year to $2.29 billion. Homebuilding deliveries during the quarter declined 1.4% year over year to 2,672 units. Deliveries decreased in all the regions served by the company, except South. Deliveries in Citi Living declined to 28 units from 47 units a year ago.



The average price of homes delivered was $857,800 in the quarter, down 5.3% from the year-ago level of $906,000.



Nonetheless, the number of net signed contracts or orders during the reported quarter was 2,031 units, up 18.4% year over year. The value of net signed contracts was $1.68 billion, reflecting 11.8% increase from the year-ago quarter.



At the end of fiscal 2019, Toll Brothers had a backlog of 6,266 homes, representing a 2.6% year-over-year increase. However, potential revenues from backlog declined 4.8% year over year to $5.26 billion owing to a 7.3% decline in average price of homes in backlog.



Cancellation rate during the reported quarter was 8.9%, reflecting a decline from 9.3% in the prior-year period.



Margins



The company's home sales adjusted gross margin was 21.9%, contracting 220 basis points (bps) in the quarter.



SG&A expenses — as a percentage of home sales revenues — were 9%, up 140 bps from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin of 9.5% was down 430 bps in the quarter.



Financials



Toll Brothers had $1.29 billion cash and cash equivalents as of Oct 31, 2019 compared with $1.18 billion at fiscal 2018-end.



During fiscal 2019, the company repurchased 6.6 million shares, at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total purchase price of $233.5 million.



Fiscal 2019 Highlights



Earnings per share came in at $4.03 in the fiscal year, down 16.9% year over year. Nonetheless, consolidated revenues of $7.22 billion were up 1.1% from a year ago. Homebuilding revenues were down 0.9% year over year to $7.08 billion.



Net signed contracts of $6.71 billion and 8,075 units were down 12% in dollars and 5% in units compared with $7.60 billion and 8,519 units in fiscal 2018.



First-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance



For the quarter, home deliveries are anticipated in the range of 1,650-1,850 units (indicating an increase from 1,530 units reported in the year-ago period) at an average price of $800,000-$820,000 (suggesting a decrease from the year-ago figure of $862,300).



Toll Brothers expects adjusted home sales gross margin of 21.3%, implying a decline from 24.2% recorded in the year-ago period. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of home sales revenues, for the quarter are projected at 13.5% (indicating an increase from 12.3% in the year-ago period).



Zacks Rank



Toll Brothers — which shares space with PulteGroup Inc. PHM, NVR, Inc. NVR and D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI in the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.