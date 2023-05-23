Toll Brothers (TOL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Toll Brothers (TOL) reported $2.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $2.85 for the same period compares to $1.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +21.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +50.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Closed/Delivered - Units : 2492 versus 2088.53 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2492 versus 2088.53 estimated by five analysts on average. Backlog - Units : 7574 versus 7726.98 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 7574 versus 7726.98 estimated by five analysts on average. Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit) : $999.20 compared to the $989.78 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $999.20 compared to the $989.78 average estimate based on five analysts. Net contracts - Units : 2333 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2074.47.

: 2333 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2074.47. Average Backlog Price : $1,105.90 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,085.60.

: $1,105.90 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,085.60. Number of Selling Communities : 350 versus 353.33 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 350 versus 353.33 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Home Sales : $2.49 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.49 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Land sales : $16.88 million compared to the $17.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $16.88 million compared to the $17.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gross Margin- Home sales: $657.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $524.37 million.

Shares of Toll Brothers have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

