Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Toll Brothers (TOL) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $2.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion, representing a surprise of -2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Backlog - Units : 6,312 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6,440.

: 6,312 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6,440. Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit) : $924.60 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $936.51.

: $924.60 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $936.51. Net contracts - Units : 2,307 versus 2,455 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,307 versus 2,455 estimated by five analysts on average. Closed/Delivered - Units : 1,991 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,008.

: 1,991 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,008. Average Backlog Price : $1,099.20 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,057.16.

: $1,099.20 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,057.16. Number of Selling Communities : 406 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 410.

: 406 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 410. Backlog - Value : $6.94 billion versus $6.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.94 billion versus $6.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Home Sales : $1.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

: $1.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Revenues- Land sales : $18.36 million compared to the $27.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.

: $18.36 million compared to the $27.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Gross Margin- Home sales : $459.30 million compared to the $468.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $459.30 million compared to the $468.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gross Margin- Land sales and other: $0.25 million versus $5.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Toll Brothers have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

