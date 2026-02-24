Toll Brothers (TOL) Price Target Increased by 10.16% to 173.77

The average one-year price target for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) has been revised to $173.77 / share. This is an increase of 10.16% from the prior estimate of $157.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $207.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.86% from the latest reported closing price of $159.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,096 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toll Brothers. This is an decrease of 177 owner(s) or 13.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOL is 0.21%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 101,480K shares. The put/call ratio of TOL is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,603K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,196K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,188K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,304K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 95.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 988.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,239K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 1.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,181K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 2.59% over the last quarter.

